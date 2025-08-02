Rookie Agustín Ramírez hits two solo homers as Miami Marlins beat New York Yankees 2-0

Rookie Agustín Ramírez homered twice for the only runs of the game and the Miami Marlins beat the New York Yankees 2-0 on Saturday.

Eury Pérez pitched six innings of two-hit ball as the Marlins won their fourth straight and clinched the series against the Yankees following Friday's 13-12 series-opening win.

Miami Marlins' pitcher Eury Pérez pitches against the New York Yankees during the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025, in Miami. Jim Rassol / AP

After experiencing problems with his pitchcom device that caused three brief delays in the first inning, Pérez (4-3) struck out six and walked three in his 88-pitch outing.

Relievers Ronny Henriquez and Tyler Phillips followed Pérez with perfect innings before Calvin Faucher retired the three batters he faced in the ninth for his 11th save.

Miami has won six consecutive series and is 29-14 since June 13.

The Marlins struck quickly when Ramírez connected off Yankees starter Cam Schlittler in the first. Ramírez drove a fastball 421 feet into the left-center field seats for his 16th homer.

Ramírez hit another solo drive against Schlittler (1-2) in the fourth.

Making his fourth major league start since being promoted from Triple-A on July 9, Schlittler allowed two runs and four hits while striking out six in five innings.

Saturday's announced attendance of 34,645 surpassed the Marlins' previous season-home high of 32,299 in Friday's opener against New York.

Key moment

Pérez struck out Ryan McMahon and retired Anthony Volpe on a groundout after he allowed a one-out double to Ben Rice and walked Paul Goldschmidt in the fifth.

Key stat

Marlins left fielder Kyle Stowers had his sixth assist of the season when he threw out Trent Grisham at the plate as he attempted to score from second on Giancarlo Stanton's single in the first.

Up next

RHP Luis Gil will make his season debut when he starts the series finale for the Yankees on Sunday. The reigning AL Rookie of the Year has been sidelined since spring training because of a lat strain. The Marlins will go with RHP Edward Cabrera (4-5, 3.35).