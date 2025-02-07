DeSantis announces FHP will team with ICE to carry out Trump's immigration policies

TALLAHASSEE - Gov. Ron DeSantis is ratcheting up the state's efforts to help carry out President Donald Trump's immigration policies.

On Friday, he announced that the Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles will be partnering with U.S. Immigration and Custom Enforcement under Section 287 (g) of the Illegal Immigration Reform and Immigrant Responsibility Act.

The 287(g) program allows ICE to work with state and local law enforcement agencies to arrest and remove "aliens who undermine the safety of our nation's communities and the integrity of U.S. immigration laws."

This act authorizes ICE to give the Florida Highway Patrol the ability to exercise certain immigration enforcement duties that they wouldn't have been authorized to do before and enforce immigration law.

Under the partnership, FHP troopers can question individuals about their immigration status during routine traffic stops, arrests or investigations. Troopers will also be able to detain suspected undocumented persons for ICE, pending further investigation or action by federal immigration authorities.

If the individual is found to be in the country illegally, the FHP can initiate procedures to have them deported or detained by ICE.

The partnership, however, does not grant the FHP the power to arrest people for immigration violations like ICE officers. Their role is more about identifying and assisting in the enforcement of federal immigration laws, often by identifying individuals who may be in the country illegally. The final decision on deportation or detainment rests with ICE.