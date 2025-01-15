Florida will have "maximum participation" in any federal immigration programs Trump enacts, DeSantis says

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and other local officials are advocating for increased state and local law enforcement participation in federal immigration enforcement by working in tandem with President-elect Donald Trump's incoming administration.

During a Wednesday morning press conference with county and state law enforcement in Winter Haven, a city about 45 miles south of Orlando, DeSantis called again for a special session of the Florida Legislature to enact new policies addressing illegal immigration.

"I think this is very straightforward," he said. "There's been no issue higher on the radar consistently so over these last four years than the immigration issue."

Joined by local and state law enforcement, DeSantis said he'll require city, county and state law enforcement to have "maximum participation" in any programs to assist the federal government with enforcing federal immigration laws.

DeSantis also laid out many immigration policies he plans to enforce, including making undocumented entry into the U.S. a state-level crime.

"Federal government says, but what about the state? We should do this so that we have an ability to hold them accountable in ways," he said. "And my thing on this, we say, 'Oh, we'll deport the criminals.' You know [what] the problem with that is? If somebody is here and they're in a gang and they haven't committed a crime yet, are you just supposed to sit there and wait till somebody's victimized? No, your illegal entry into our state was a crime. We get that on the books, and then we send you back home where you belong. So we need to do that."

DeSantis also proposed the appointment of a "state immigration enforcement officer" who will be dedicated to overseeing the coordination of federal immigration authorities and Florida's existing transport program. Additionally, he proposed expanding existing authorities so that local and state officials are "empowered" to detain and deport people who entered in the U.S. illegally.

DeSantis criticized the Biden administration's handling of immigration and proposed more constructive collaboration with the Trump administration once he takes office on Jan. 20.

In addition, DeSantis also proposed several other immigration reform policies, including:

Broadening the legal definition of "gang-related activities" to include dangerous criminal groups.

Repeal in-state tuition discounts

Require voter registration applicants to affirm U.S. citizenship and Florida residency.

Increase penalties for undocumented migrants who commit voter fraud or provide false voter registration information.

Impose ID verification requirements for foreign remittances to deter undocumented immigration.

Establish a rebuttable presumption that undocumented migrants are "flight risks" and should be denied bail.

DeSantis highlighted current Florida policies, including banning sanctuary cities, employment verification and other voter fraud penalties, emphasizing the need for swift action in hopes of reducing taxpayer expenses and economic growth.

Two law enforcement officials at the press conference – Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody and Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd – shared examples of crimes committed by alleged undocumented migrants to urge immediate action.

The Florida Legislature is expected to meet on Jan. 27 for the special session.