Li'l Abner Mobile Home Park residents protest impending eviction in Sweetwater

Dozens of residents at the Li'l Abner Mobile Home Park in Sweetwater took to the streets in protest Tuesday evening, saying they have nowhere to go as they face eviction by Wednesday.

Residents told CBS News Miami they are going to continue to fight, because many of them say they have nowhere to go.

Voicing opposition to the deadline

Residents described fear and frustration as they gathered to voice opposition to the deadline.

"I have two active military members in the service—my two daughters—and the only thing that we're asking tonight, please, is we need more time," said resident Sandra Macariegos.

Adam Rodriguez, who said he already lost his mobile home, added, "I've been sleeping in a truck for almost ten months."

Mario Leiba, another resident, said the eviction threatens to erase years of savings. "They are not protecting all of the investment that we have saved through our life by buying a house worth more than $100,000, and they are kicking us out of here in 24 hours, which is completely unacceptable."

Property closure and buyout

The property's owners announced in November that the park would close to make way for a new affordable housing project. Residents were offered $14,000 to move out by the end of January, though many said that amount was far less than the value of their homes.

"As homeowners we have the right first of all to buy the land if we want to and second we have the right to be relocated," said resident Enrique Zelaya. "But we cannot relocate this home trailers because they're too old so there isn't any home park that will accept us."

Homes demolished, equipment moves in

Some residents accepted the buyout and left their homes behind. Many of those homes have since been demolished, with large construction equipment now on site.

"As human beings, we have the right to have an affordable and decent housing," Leiba said. "But they're not respecting that. They only respect the right of the millionaire and the powerful."

Legal fight continues

Dozens of residents remain and many said they will not leave without a fight.

"The whole community is here because we are asking for more time, please. That we can leave the premises, but 24 hours is way too little," Macariegos said.

The residents' attorney is scheduled to go to court Wednesday at 10 a.m. to ask a judge for more time to move out.

CBS News Miami reached out to the owners of the mobile home park but did not hear back.