Residents of Pinecrest neighborhood relieved after arrest made in assault case

The residents of a Pinecrest neighborhood said they are grateful that an arrest has been made in an assault case.

Gabrielle Francisco Bogert said she was troubled after hearing that a man had assaulted a woman out for a walk last Monday.

Michael Angelo Figuero-Hernandez, 25, is accused of approaching her from behind on a bicycle, putting her in a "bear hug," touching her inappropriately and then riding off, according to police.

"I was just really scared this happened here. I go for a morning walk wearing my headphones and with my dog. This could happen to anyone," Bogert said. "I would've definitely started kicking and fighting. She did the right thing."

Figuero-Hernandez was taken into custody over the weekend at a hospital in Palm Beach County.

"I feel good and if he has a record, and this was not the first time, I would hope he would stay in jail," Bogert said.

A tip led to an arrest

Pinecrest Police Chief Jason Cohen said Figuero-Hernandez has an extensive record of charges including burglary, robbery, grand theft and probation violation. He said the public played a role in his arrest.

"We got a good tip from the public that he was spotted at a Walmart in the Hialeah area. Then through really good police work we found out he got on a Tri-Rail train and ended up in Palm Beach County," he said. "It is a great feeling to know that with everyone's help we were able to resolve this."

Cohen said at the time of his arrest, Figueroa-Hernandez was experiencing homelessness. The chief said he will be brought back to Miami-Dade County where he'll be charged with battery and false imprisonment.