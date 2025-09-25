Heavy rain, localized flooding possible Thursday afternoon across South Florida

Thursday's forecast will be very similar to the last few days with some sunshine to start and scattered storms developing in the afternoon. Highs will rise to the low 90s in the afternoon and it will "feel-like" the mid to upper 90s with the humidity factored in.

With plenty of moisture in place and the potential for slow-moving storms, some heavy downpours and localized flooding will be possible today.

There is a low risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches and the UV index is very high. There are no alerts or advisories for boaters along the Atlantic waters or the Keys waters.

An unsettled pattern persists on Friday, with another round of scattered storms expected. The day will start with mainly dry conditions and storms will develop in the afternoon and evening. Highs will remain near normal in the low 90s. A frontal boundary is expected to approach South Florida during the weekend, but will likely stall and then dissipate north of Lake Okeechobee.

For now, scattered storms are expected through the weekend and early next week. The weather will all depend on what happens in the tropics.

The CBS Miami Next Weather team is closely monitoring a tropical wave in the eastern Caribbean. The National Hurricane Center is giving this disturbance a high chance of becoming a tropical depression in the next 7 days.

There is a lot of uncertainty regarding what will happen to this system after it forms and how or if it will interact with Tropical Storm Humberto. A dip in the jet stream is forecast to likely keep this disturbance over the Bahamas and east of Florida this weekend but it is still too soon to say. It is too early to tell what, if any, possible impacts for South Florida.