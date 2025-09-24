Will Tropical Storm Humberto impact South Florida? See its projected path.

Tropical Storm Humberto, the eighth named storm of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season, formed Wednesday afternoon, but it is not expected to impact South Florida, meteorologists say.

Where is Humberto?

As of 11 p.m. Sept. 24, Humberto is located about 505 miles east-northeast of the northern Leeward Islands, moving west-northwest at 12 mph with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph and gusts extending outward up to 105 miles from the center.

Humberto to become hurricane

Hurricane Gabrielle broke a near-month drought in the Tropics. Now, exactly a week later, Humberto has formed over the central tropical Atlantic and, like its predecessor, is forecast to become the next hurricane of the season, making it only the third to gain that intensity.

In the coming days, Humberto will be steered along the southwestern edge of the ridge of high pressure in the north-central Atlantic.

This weekend and early next week, an approaching trough moving offshore the East Coast of the United States will begin to break down the ridge and allow the system to turn north.

It is a complicated forecast with steering and timing differences, including the approaching trough and potential interaction with a tropical wave farther east.

As of now, Bermuda must remain vigilant of the storm's evolution.

Tropical wave over Puerto Rico

The tropical wave over Puerto Rico will pose the greatest forecast challenge as it approaches the Bahamas and then continues east toward Florida.

Models show limited South Florida threat

Models are in good agreement that the system will also turn north before any significant impacts across South Florida.

After that, it is uncertain what will happen as steering currents become erratic.

The U.S. GFS model shows a sheared system from strong upper-level winds over Florida, while the European model has it getting trapped with no steering and then making an unusual turn back to the U.S.

Hurricane hunters collect data

Hurricane Hunters were in the wave Wednesday, and meteorologists said the data collected will allow for a clearer picture in the coming days.

2025 Atlantic hurricane season

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA, forecast an above-normal hurricane season this year, predicting there will be between 13 and 18 named storms. Five to nine of those are expected to become hurricanes.

Erin was the first, and so far only, storm to become a hurricane this season. Erin didn't make landfall, but at its peak grew to a ferocious Category 5, and it caused strong winds, dangerous rip currents and flooding along parts of the East Coast.

Historically, on average, hurricane and tropical storm activity peaks on Sept. 10, but this year has been quieter than expected when it comes to tropical systems in the Atlantic.