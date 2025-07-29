Prosecutors reconstruct crime scene with bed in Broward courtroom during spear murder trial

The trial of a South Florida man accused of killing longtime partner with spear continues

In a rare display of evidence, prosecutors brought in and built a bed in a Broward County courtroom Tuesday.

The bed belongs to the defendant, Adam Crespo, who is charged with second-degree murder in the death of his partner, Silvia Galva.

Galva died after being stabbed in the chest with a large spear that had been attached to the bed as a post.

Crespo said the two had been together for two years and Galva had changed her name to Crespo, but the two had never formally married.

Tuesday marked day three of the complex case that has taken six years to get to trial.

Galva died in July 2019 in the couple's Hallandale Beach condo.

On Monday, the jury saw cellphone video of the couple arguing before Galva was stabbed.

Afterwards Crespo gave a statement at the Hallandale Beach police station describing several versions of how Galva was stabbed after he tried to pull her off the bed.

Prosecutors said during the interrogation that Crespo gave six different versions of how she was stabbed.

He said he turned around for a brief moment and heard a snap. The spear, which had a long wooden handle, was found broken in the bedroom.

Crespo maintains it happened when Galva grabbed the spear as he was trying to pull her off the bed.

A crime scene reenactment specialist testified Tuesday the spear could not have hit Galva anyway. Tom Hill said the way the wood was snapped, it had to have been bent in the direction of the bed.

But Crespo described Galva pulling the spear forward in her direction.

Testimony resumes Wednesday.