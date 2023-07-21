Precautionary boil water order issued for large swath of South Beach after water main break

MIAMI -- The city of Miami Beach issued a precautionary boil water notice after a private contractor accidentally struck a 20-inch water main in South Beach, that resulted in a drop in pressure.

According to a written statement issued by the city, the boil water order covers all areas south of 23rd Street from the ocean to the bay and includes the Sunset Harbour neighborhood. The Venetian Islands, however, were not part of the boil water order.

City officials said the water main break occurred in the area of Alton Road at 6th Street.

Officials said the precautionary boil water notice will remain in effect until the city's drinking water test results meet or exceed acceptable levels as required by state law.

Under the order, all water used for drinking, cooking and food preparation, making ice, brushing teeth or washing dishes should be boiled. A rolling boil of one minute is sufficient, officials said while bottled water can be used as an alternative.