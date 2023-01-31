Powerball jackpot jumps to $653 million for Wednesday's drawing

MIAMI - You still have a shot, albeit a really, really slim one, to win the massive Powerball jackpot.

There was no big winner in Monday's drawing, so the jackpot has increased to $653 million. It has a cash value of $350.5 million.

The winning numbers drawn were 1, 4, 12, 36, 49 and the Powerball number was 5.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million, and there isn't much a player can do to increase those chances, according to one expert.

Sure, buying multiple tickets at once does increase a player's odds slightly, but that strategy also requires spending more upfront while running the risk of having to split the payout with another winner.

The odds of winning a lesser prize are a little better - 1 in 24.9.

Powerball drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday night from the lottery draw studio in Tallahassee.

Tickets cost $2 each.



You can watch the drawing live at 10:59 p.m. on CBS4, your official Florida Lottery station.

