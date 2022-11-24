Watch CBS News
Local News

Possible electrocution death of man investigated in NW Miami-Dade

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

MIAMI - Miami-Dade police detectives are investigating the death of a man who was electrocuted on Thursday afternoon. 

Police said they responded to the call at around 1:30 p.m. to the area of the 1000 block of NW 140 Terrace. 

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene, but there was nothing they could do for the man.

The MDPD Homicide Bureau has assumed the investigation. 

"Though preliminary findings indicate the death may be as a result of electrocution, the official manner and cause of death will be determined by the Medical Examiner's Office," police said.  

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on November 24, 2022 / 3:45 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.