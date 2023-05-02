Disappointment expressed over pool of 26 applicants for Broward schools super

Who will be Broward next schools chief?

FORT LAUDERDALE - The Search for a new superintendent to lead the Broward School District hit a snag Tuesday when several board members expressed disappointment with the applicants.

"The pool is weak" declared board member Torey Alston.

Out of 26 names submitted, the consultant identified four leading candidates:

Valerie Wanza, who is current acting chief of staff in the Broward School District.

Peter Licata, who is an assistant superintendent in Palm Beach County.

Jason Nault, who is an associate superintendent in a Chicago area school district.

And Luis Solano Deputy Superintendent of Schools in Detroit.

Consultant Dr. Ralph Ferrie told the board that state politics and other factors were discouraging other qualified candidates from applying "The political environment, the Sunshine Law and the revolving door of superintendents here," he says.

Board member Torey Alston disagreed saying other candidates were using their interest to leverage better deals at their current district.

But board member Debbi Hixon felt it is a factor. "We live in paradise and people are living in snow because they don't want to be micromanaged."