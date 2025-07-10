Police shooting under investigation at Aventura shopping plaza, authorities say

A shooting involving Aventura police is under investigation at a shopping plaza Thursday afternoon, authorities say.

Images from Chopper 4 showed a heavy police presence at the plaza in the 19000 block of Biscayne Boulevard.

On their social media X page, Aventura police posted: "The scene remains active and has been secured."

"Our officer is not injured but is being checked out by medical staff. The subject is in critical condition and being treated as well."

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has responded to the scene as part of standard protocol for officer-involved shootings and will be taking over the investigation.

Authorities are urging the public to avoid the area while the investigation continues.

This developing story will be updated as soon as more details become available.