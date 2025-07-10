Watch CBS News
Local News

Police shooting under investigation at Aventura shopping plaza, authorities say

By
Mauricio Maldonado
Digital Editor, CBS Miami
Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.
Read Full Bio
Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

Shooting involving Aventura police under investigation, authorities say
Shooting involving Aventura police under investigation, authorities say 01:07

A shooting involving Aventura police is under investigation at a shopping plaza Thursday afternoon, authorities say.

Images from Chopper 4 showed a heavy police presence at the plaza in the 19000 block of Biscayne Boulevard. 

On their social media X page, Aventura police posted: "The scene remains active and has been secured."

"Our officer is not injured but is being checked out by medical staff. The subject is in critical condition and being treated as well."

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has responded to the scene as part of standard protocol for officer-involved shootings and will be taking over the investigation.

 Authorities are urging the public to avoid the area while the investigation continues.

This developing story will be updated as soon as more details become available. 

Mauricio Maldonado

Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.