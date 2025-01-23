Delray Beach firefighter under investigation after Brightline train crash, earlier traffic incident

MIAMI - A Delray Beach firefighter involved in a December 2023 Brightline train crash that injured 15 people and destroyed a fire truck is now under renewed scrutiny after body-camera footage was released from a prior traffic incident earlier that year.

David Wyatt, one of four firefighters placed on paid leave following the Brightline crash, was also involved in a single-vehicle crash on June 9, 2023, while off duty.

The Delray Beach Police Department has initiated an internal review into the earlier incident, citing significant public interest.

"Given the public attention surrounding these events, releasing the body-worn camera footage from the 2023 citation is the right step toward providing a full and accurate account," said Delray Beach City Manager Terrence Moore. "Our goal is to maintain credibility and trust in every aspect of city operations."

The June crash occurred around 10:22 p.m. on West Atlantic Avenue near North Swinton Avenue.

Wyatt, driving a 2015 Jeep Wrangler, struck several traffic signs before colliding with a tree in the center median.

A witness, who identified himself as a friend of Wyatt, told officers he had been driving behind the Jeep when Wyatt suddenly lost control and veered over the median.

Wyatt sustained non-incapacitating injuries, including a head laceration and was transported to Bethesda Memorial Hospital. At the hospital, Officer Nicholas Windsor conducted a DUI investigation, noting Wyatt's red eyes but no slurred speech.

Due to Wyatt's medical condition and the inability to perform roadside sobriety tests, officers did not find probable cause to charge him with DUI. He was issued a citation for careless driving.

Delray Beach Police Chief Russ Mager emphasized the importance of ensuring all cases are handled with fairness and diligence.

"The integrity of our investigations is paramount, especially when public safety personnel are involved," he said. "We are reviewing this case to ensure protocols were followed and no procedural errors occurred."

The investigation into Wyatt's June crash comes as the department and city continue to review the Brightline incident, which drew widespread attention.

The December collision occurred when a fire truck was struck by a train during a rescue operation, leaving 15 people injured and resulting in significant damage. Wyatt and three other firefighters were placed on administrative leave in the aftermath.

The Delray Beach Police Department stated that the internal review remains active and pledged to provide updates as more information becomes available.