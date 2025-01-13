Delray Beach examines Brightline crash that injured 15, destroyed fire truck

DELRAY BEACH - City leaders are reviewing the December 28 Brightline crash that injured 15 people and destroyed a fire truck, seeking ways to prevent future accidents.

Jorge Luis, who works near the intersection where the collision occurred, said he has noticed changes in the aftermath of the crash.

"The trains are going slower and workers are making sure people are paying attention on the road," he said.

Brightline released video footage showing the railroad crossing gates were down when the back end of the fire truck stopped on the tracks.

Witnesses said the fire truck's lights and siren were activated, indicating it was responding to a call.

Following the crash, Delray Beach Fire Chief Keith Tomey placed four department members on paid leave: Assistant Chief Kevin Green, Division Chief Todd Lynch, Captain Brian Fiorey and Driver Engineer David Wyatt.

Fiorey, Wyatt and another firefighter were on the truck at the time and were hospitalized with injuries.

Court records reveal Wyatt was cited for careless driving in 2023 after he drove into a median, hitting a tree and signs in his personal vehicle. His license was briefly suspended for failing to attend driving school but was later reinstated.

In response to the crash, the fire department is requiring all employees to report changes in their driver's license status.

A public records request revealed the department's policy emphasizes that drivers must obey traffic laws, avoid unnecessary risks and ensure the safety of personnel and passengers. While activated railroad crossings are not explicitly addressed, the policy requires caution and vigilance.

Fire truck drivers are not required to hold commercial driver's licenses, which mandate specialized testing for operators of large vehicles like buses and semi-trucks.

Although no changes have been made to the railroad crossing where the crash occurred, Luis said law enforcement has increased its presence to ensure drivers follow signals.

"There are more cops to make sure it doesn't happen again," Luis said.