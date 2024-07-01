Police investigate broad-daylight Liberty City fatal shooting

MIAMI - Miami police are asking for the public's help for any information that will lead to the arrest of the person or persons who shot a man dead in Liberty City in plain daylight.

Police said it happened Monday afternoon, shortly before 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of NW 7th Avenue and 58th Street.

They describe the victim as a male in his 20s, who was driving north on 7th Avenue when he was shot.

Images from Chopper 4 showed a body covered with a white tarp and bullet holes on the windshield of the black SUV he was driving.

"I only heard the shots," said a man who did not want to be identified, but who lives in the area.

"By the time I came around, the corner from my house I saw the body on the ground."

Police found a gun on the ground but they are not saying whether it belonged to the victim or it was used to commit the crime.

"We need to stop the violence, anybody with any information, we urge you to come forward. The smallest tip can help out detectives close out a case," police said.

It is not clear if this was a drive-by shooting or if the subjects were on foot.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Miami Police Department at (305) 603-6030 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471- TIPS (8477).