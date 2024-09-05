Police: Former political prisoner ran red light in fatal crash, new evidence shows

MIAMI - Police said new evidence shows a Venezuelan former political prisoner ran a red light causing a fatal crash on Monday morning.

Miami police public information officer Mike Vega said that after reviewing dashcam video of the third vehicle, "It is clear that the driver who died at the scene, Junior Eugene had a green light and Gilber Caro had a red light."

Police at first said Eurine, 29, had run the red light at at SW 42 Street. Caro, 50, was heading west on SW 8 Street in a Chevrolet Tahoe when he hit a Hyundai Sonata driven by Eugine at SW 42 Street.

The impact sent the Sonata across the intersection where it hit another vehicle and a palm tree.

Man killed, woman injured in SW Miami-Dade crash CBS News Miami

When Miami Fire Rescue arrived, they found Eugine had died. The woman who was driving the vehicle he hit was taken to Coral Gables Hospital where she was listed as stable.

Caro ran from the scene, according to police.

According to the arrest report, at 7 a.m. he called the owner of Tahoe and told her he had been in an accident and said she should call 911. Just before 9:30 a.m., he was taken into custody, according to police.

Caro has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving a death and now will be facing additional charges.

Caro is a former political prisoner from Venezuela. He didn't say much during his court appearance on Tuesday but did become emotional when he answered questions about his past. His bond was set at $15,000.

