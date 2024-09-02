Man killed in SW 8 Street hit and run crash in SW Miami-Dade

MIAMI - One person was killed, and a second person was taken to a hospital, after an early morning hit-and-run crash in southwest Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade police, three vehicles collided at LeJeune Road and SW 8 Street around 3:30 a.m.

When Miami Fire Rescue arrived, they found that a man who had been driving one of the vehicles had died. A woman who had been driving a second vehicle was injured and taken to Coral Gables Hospital where she was listed as stable.

The driver of the third vehicle was nowhere to be found, police said he ran off after the crash.

The search is on for that driver. Police have not released information on the cause of the crash.