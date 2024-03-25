ATV rider in custody after leading police on Miami-Dade, Broward chase

MIAMI - An ATV rider led Miami-Dade police on a chase through the streets of Miami and the northwestern section of the county.

The pursuit reportedly began in northwest Miami-Dade, headed south as far as SR 836, and then looped back around north.

After cutting in and out of traffic on many city streets, the driver got onto I-95 and headed north.

The driver stayed in the express lanes which were relatively empty. The chase continued north into Broward County. The sheriff's office was notified.

At Stirling Road, a Florida Highway Patrol trooper picked up the chase. The ATV rider exited at Stirling Road and sped west. The rider then circled back and headed toward I-95. Once there, the rider got on the highway and headed northbound again. The ATV encountered more traffic and slowed a bit, the FHP trooper close behind.

At one point, the ATV rider crossed over the divider and drove north on the shoulder of the southbound express lanes. On the approach to Commercial Boulevard, the rider crossed over the lanes and headed south in the southbound lanes. He then exited at Sunrise Boulevard and headed west. At one point, he turned north on NW 31st Avenue and headed toward Oakland Park Boulevard.

Just past NW 26th Street on NW 31st Avenue, the ATV driver slowed and pulled off onto a sidewalk. He was promptly taken into custody by two Broward sheriff's deputies.

Police have not said what prompted the pursuit.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.