Pleasant, warm week ahead in South Florida

The NEXT Weather Team is tracking a warm and mostly quiet week ahead for South Florida.

On Monday, a cool start in the lower to mid-60s for most will lead to a warm and mostly sunny afternoon with highs in the lower 80s.

Both afternoon highs and morning lows will gradually warm over the next several days, with afternoons trending closer to the mid-80s by Wednesday. While morning lows on Tuesday will hover around the mid-60s, South Florida will return to the lower 70s to start mornings around Wednesday.

Great beach and boating weather is expected with a low rip current risk and no marine alerts for boaters on Monday.

The forecast calls for a dry Monday with very isolated and stray shower chances returning on Tuesday and the middle of the workweek. These chances are very much on the low end at 10%, but a brief, light shower can't be ruled out closer to the coast during the afternoons Tuesday into the weekend.