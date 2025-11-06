Pleasant, comfortable Thursday ahead in South Florida

Thursday morning across South Florida is comfortable with lows in the 70s and some showers.

Highs will rise to the low 80s this afternoon with clouds around. The chance of rain is low, but stray showers can't be ruled out. Today won't be as windy but will still be breezy.

Minor coastal flooding will be possible due to the higher-than-normal king tides. The next high tide in Fort Lauderdale will take place at 9:04 a.m. The next high tide in Miami will take place at 8:50 a.m. The next high tide in Key West will take place at 10:42 a.m.

There is a moderate risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches. There are no alerts or advisories for boaters along the Atlantic waters or Keys waters.

We are warming up tomorrow through the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 80s. The rain chance is rising due to a surge of moisture. Spotty showers will be possible Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

It will turn breezy again early next week on Monday with highs in the low 80s ahead of our next cold front. Temperatures tumble to the upper 50s and low 60s by next Tuesday morning for Veterans Day.

It will feel more like fall with highs in the mid 70s and lower humidity.