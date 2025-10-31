Pleasant, cool weather in store for trick-or-treating in South Florida

South Floridians woke up to a treat on Halloween with temperatures in the low 60s and upper 50s across Broward and Miami-Dade counties. It was comfortable for the Keys with temperatures in the low 70s.

Although there is a chill in the air, this afternoon will be pleasant with highs in the upper 70s with spook-tacular sunshine. There will be lower humidity and dry conditions for all the Halloween festivities today and a sunset at 6:45 pm. A BOO-tiful evening is expected for trick-or-treaters as temperatures will drop to the low 70s with only a few creepy clouds around. It will continue cool down as the night goes on.

There is a moderate risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches. There are no alerts or advisories for boaters along the Atlantic waters or Keys waters.

Saturday morning will be cool again with mostly low 60s across Broward and Miami-Dade counties. Some inland areas may fall to the upper 50s. Highs will rise to around 80 degrees under mostly sunny skies.

This weekend, Daylight Saving Time ends and clocks turn back an hour Sunday at 2 a.m. We will gain an extra hour of sleep, but the sunrise Sunday morning will be earlier, at 6:30 a.m., and sunset will take place at 5:38 p.m.

Sunday's temperatures will begin to increase a bit. Lows will be in the upper 60s and low 70s on Sunday morning. Highs will rise to the low 80s with the chance for a few showers.

Expect warmer weather early next week with highs in the low 80s and the potential for spotty showers.