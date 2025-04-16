Suspected "pillowcase rapist" faces new charges in 40-year-old Miami-Dade case, authorities say

"Pillowcase rapist" faces new charges in 40-year-old Miami-Dade case, authorities say

A suspected serial rapist already serving a prison sentence for a Miami-Dade rape case now faces new charges in a sexual attack from four decades ago, the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office announced.

Robert Koehler, 65, known as the "Pillowcase Rapist" for using pillowcases to cover his victims' faces after breaking into their homes, was charged in a case recently solved, according to investigators.

Authorities tied his DNA to the latest victim, police said.

Koehler was arrested in 2020, the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office reported.

The state's attorney at the time said he was responsible for 25 rape cases in Miami-Dade County alone, according to court records.