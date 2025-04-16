Watch CBS News
Suspected "pillowcase rapist" faces new charges in 40-year-old Miami-Dade case, authorities say

By
Mauricio Maldonado
Digital Editor, CBS Miami
Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.
A suspected serial rapist already serving a prison sentence for a Miami-Dade rape case now faces new charges in a sexual attack from four decades ago, the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office announced.

Robert Koehler, 65, known as the "Pillowcase Rapist" for using pillowcases to cover his victims' faces after breaking into their homes, was charged in a case recently solved, according to investigators.

Authorities tied his DNA to the latest victim, police said.

Koehler was arrested in 2020, the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office reported.

The state's attorney at the time said he was responsible for 25 rape cases in Miami-Dade County alone, according to court records.

