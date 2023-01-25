Closing arguments Wednesday in trial of so-called "Pillowcase Rapist"

MIAMI - Closing arguments are scheduled to get underway Wednesday in the trial of the so-called "Pillowcase Rapist."

Robert Koehler, 63, is accused of raping a woman in northwest Miami-Dade in 1983.

During the trial, Koehler took the stand in his own defense, painting what could only be described as a bizarre picture of what he said happened. He claimed he was kidnapped and tortured by a group of police officers who he said planted his DNA on the woman.

A woman who claims she was sexually assaulted by the "Pillowcase Rapist" also took the stand. She described how she tried to get him out of her home.

"Because I knew if I didn't get him out of the house, my husband had just left for work, I would have been there all night. So I just kept saying you got to leave, he carries a gun, he's on his way here, he just finished work at eight, he's going to kill you. He carries a gun, you gotta leave, you gotta leave, you gotta leave," she told the jury.

Police say they were able to track Koehler down after collecting DNA from his son.

He was arrested in 2020.

Authorities believe Koehler committed multiple rapes in South Florida in the 1980s, using a pillowcase or other fabrics to cover the face of his victims. Sometimes, he would mask his own face with a pillowcase.

He was arrested in 2020.

Last summer, the Broward sheriff's Cold Case Unit identified and charged Koehler in multiple sex assault cases.

He'll be brought to Broward once the Miami-Dade case is decided.