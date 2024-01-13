Person hurt in Northwest Miami-Dade warehouse fire

One person was hurt after a warehouse went up in flames in Northwest Miami-Dade early Saturday morning. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue

MIAMI — One person was hurt after a warehouse went up in flames in Northwest Miami-Dade early Saturday morning.

Around 2:23 a.m., several Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to reports of a warehouse fire near Northwest 69th Avenue and Northwest 42nd Street. Upon arrival, crews found a light pole on fire that was located behind a warehouse that was fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters immediately began to put out the fire by using foam while preventing the flames from spreading to a nearby occupancy structure, MDFR stated.

Due to the need for additional manpower, the incident was upgraded to a second-alarm fire. The fire was then extinguished and placed under control.

At this time, over five units remain on the scene as investigators search for the cause of the fire. Only one person was treated on the scene and did not require hospital transport. MDFR did not specify whether this individual was a firefighter or a civilian.