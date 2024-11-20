Woman dead after getting struck by school bus in Sweetwater, Miami-Dade Police say

MIAMI — A woman is dead after they were struck by a bus in Sweetwater on Wednesday morning, police said.

Just before 8:25 a.m., Miami-Dade Police were notified by Sweetwater officials of the fatal accident involving a bus and a pedestrian near 10899 SW 4th St.

According to police, the bus was on its way to a local middle school and carrying students as it made a right turn while the woman was walking. She was rushed to the hospital, where she died. Police said the bus driver stayed on the scene and he is cooperating with officers.

"So right now, it's unknown exactly what the pedestrian's actions were that created this collision, but what we do know is that we have a young lady's life who was tragically cut short." Miami-Dade Police Detective Andre Martin told reporters.

Police did not release the woman's name but did say she was 22 years old and a recent graduate of Florida International University. Video taken by a witness showed the moments after she was hit and killed.

"First responders did a phenomenal job at making sure that these young people that were on the bus when this collision occurred," Martin added. "[They] didn't see anything that may have traumatized them."

Police said the accident serves as a reminder to stay vigilant of traffic patterns as South Florida heads into the holidays.

"That one second you take your eye off the wheel or the road could be the difference between your life or someone else's life and you making it home," Martin said.

FIU is offering counseling services to its students as the university lost one of its students.

The circumstances surrounding the crash are still under investigation.