Pembroke Pines police release details about memorial services for fallen motorcycle Officer Charles Herring

FORT LAUDERDALE -- The Pembroke Pines Police Department on Sunday released details about the services that will be held to honor fallen Officer Charles Herring, which will include a public memorial.

This photo of Officer Charles Herring was killed Thursday during a traffic accident. Lighthouse Point PBA

The veteran 54-year-old motorcycle officer died while in the line of duty after he wrecked on Thursday on NW 184th Avenue, just south of Sheridan Street.

Herring was rushed for treatment to Memorial Regional Hospital, where he later died.

Officials said Herring had been with Pembroke Pines police for for 22 years and was the father of four children. His children and ex-wife were with him at the hospital.

According to a written statement by Pembroke Pines police, memorial arrangements include:

Sunday, Feb. 19 : 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. A private viewing will be held and is limited to family, friends, the extended Pembroke Pines

: 10 a.m. A private service will be held and is limited to family, friends, extended Pembroke Pines Police Department, Pembroke Pines Fire Department, and City of Pembroke Pines family, and others personally known or close to Charlie and his loved ones at: St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Davie. Monday, Feb. 20: 1 p.m. Public full honors funeral service at: Charles F. Dodge City Center at 601 City Center Way in Pembroke Pines.



Herring was struck by a palm frond while on his motorcycle and on duty, causing him to lose control of his cycle and crash.

Several colleagues, family and friends gathered Friday to attend a vigil for the fallen officer.