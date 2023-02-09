Police officer dead after Pembroke Pines motorcycle crash

FORT LAUDERDALE - A police officer died after being involved in a crash early Thursday afternoon in Pembroke Pines.

It happened on NW 184th Avenue, just south of Sheridan Street.

The injured critically injured officer was rushed to Memorial Regional Hospital. Officers blocked off intersections on the route to help escort the ambulance to the hospital. Doctors were unable to save the officer.

Rod Skirvin, the President of the Broward PBA, said the officer who died was the father of three children. He said the officer swerved to avoid hitting an item in the road, lost control, and crashed.

Chopper4 over the scene spotted the officer's motorcycle in the middle of the road, with debris scattered about.

NW 184 Avenue, between Johnson Street and NW 23rd Street, was shut down for the accident investigation. Drivers were urged to avoid the area.