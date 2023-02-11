Community honor fallen Pembroke Pines officer with vigil

PEMBROKE PINES - A community in mourning came together Friday for a vigil for fallen Pembroke Pines officer Charles Herring.

It was an emotional time for everyone at the Pembroke Pines Police Department.

Standing here for hours, CBS4's Gabby Arzola heard countless stories of how great Charles Herring was and how this loss will be felt throughout the community.

As Herring's family walked in, hugs and teddy bears were held tight.

"No family should ever have to go through this," said chief Kipp Shimpeno.

Charles Herring was known to all as the happiest guy they've ever met.

The 54-year-old worked in the Pembroke Pines Police Department for 22 years.

"He was constantly smiling, I thought it was just built into him."

On Thursday, Herring tragically lost his life ater police said he was on patrol, driving his motorcycle south of Sheridan when suddenly, a palm frond fell from a tree and hit him.

"His presence has affected us in a positive way and his absence has affected us in a negative way," said a Pembroke Pines officer.

Candles were lit to honor his legacy.

Those who knew him told CBS4's Gabby Arzola this is a reminder of how precious life is.

He was the first officer in the Pembroke Pines Police Department to die in the line of duty.

For those at the vigil, he will always be remembered as a hero.

"May Charlie rest in peace, and may the perpetual light shine above him."