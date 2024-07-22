Parkland families react to Kamala Harris becoming the apparent Democratic nominee

MIAMI - News of Vice President Kamala Harris possibly becoming the Democratic nominee for President drew mixed reactions from Parkland families.

When Harris toured the 1200 building at Marjory Stoneman Douglas in March, she went through with families who lost loved ones.

Harris was one of the last public officials to tour the building and the most high profile.

"These were beautiful people who I've come to know through their family members. They are so much bigger and more than a statistic," Harris said.

Debbi Hixon's husband Chris was murdered on February 14, 2018. She walked with the vice president. She said for people who can make change, the first-hand experience is critical.

"Going through that building and understanding what changing door locks might look like or different construction material for the building, not just what happened. I mean, we went through and talked about how we can do it better for moving forward," Hixon said.

Hixon said not only did the vice president observe - but she listened.

"She really took the time with all of us, she wasn't in a hurry. Her staff was not happy because she did have somewhere else to go, but she spent a good 20 minutes with each family," she said.

Hixon said Harris would have her vote.

"I think it's really important to see what else shakes out in that process before we just jump in. But if she's the nominee, then 100%, I'm in!" Hixon said.

Linda Beigel Schulman's son Scott was murdered along with 16 others. She said she's ready to support Harris if she wins the nomination.

"I think it's great. I'm hoping she'll continue President Biden's policies on gun safety," Beigel Schulman said.

But not all families see it that way.

"Kamala Harris didn't show her face until it was an election year," said Andrew Pollack. We spoke to him on the phone. His daughter Meadow was one of the 17 killed in the massacre. He said the Vice President's visit was a stunt.

"She didn't acknowledge any of the failures that happened in Parkland that are all reported in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas safety report," he said.

Pollack said Harris's goal was to support gun control.

"Maybe some of the other parents or victims felt good that she went there and took advantage of them for a photo op," Pollack said.

If Harris becomes the Democratic nominee, Pollack believes she will lose.

"She stands less of a chance of winning than Joe Biden," he said.

