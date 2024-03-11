VP Kamala Harris coming to Parkland to discuss gun violence

FORT LAUDERDALE - Vice President Kamala Harris will head to Parkland later this month to discuss the epidemic of gun violence, the White House announced Monday.

During her trip on March 23rd, she will visit Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and meet with families who lost loved ones during the 2018 mass shooting that took the lives of 14 students and three staff members. Harris is also expected to highlight the historic gun safety measures that the Biden-Harris Administration has enacted and outline the work ahead to reduce gun violence.

The announcement did not provide full details of the visit but said Harris is leading the Biden administration's "work to address gun violence while overseeing the first-ever White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention."

"President Biden (Joe) and Vice President Harris fought to pass the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, the most significant gun safety law in nearly 30 years. Under this law, the Biden-Harris Administration is making the largest investment in student mental health in history by hiring 14,000 mental health counselors, implementing red flag laws, and strengthening background checks for purchasers under the age of 21 and individuals convicted of domestic abuse," according to the statement.

This will be Harris' 11th trip to the state since being sworn in.