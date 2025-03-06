Florida Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky moves into tie for 10th in wins by NHL goalies

Sergei Bobrovsky of the Florida Panthers is making a strong case for his third Vezina Trophy, all while joining elite company among the best goaltenders in NHL history.

Bobrovksy made 16 saves Thursday night for his second shutout in four games and his fourth of the season in a 3-0 win over Columbus. This win was the 423rd of his career, moving the 36-year-old Bobrovsky into a tie with Tony Esposito for 10th on the NHL's career list. Better yet, the 14-year veteran got to that victory total in 742 career games — 144 fewer than Esposito's 886.

"It seems like it's always another milestone for Bobby," Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad said. "We're extremely proud of him."

Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) stops a shot by Columbus Blue Jackets center Kent Johnson (91) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, March 6, 2025, in Sunrise, Fla. Marta Lavandier / AP

Bobrovsky will break that tie with his next victory. Then the Russian will trail Jacques Plante (437), Terry Sawchuk (445), Curtis Joseph (454), Henrik Lundqvist (459), Ed Belvour (484), Roberto Luongo (489), Patrick Roy (551), Marc-Andre Fleury (573) and the all-time leader Martin Brodeur's 691 wins over 1,266 games played.

Over his last three starts, Bobrovsky has three wins with two shutouts and only one goal allowed. He finished third in the Vezina voting last season and made up for that by helping the Panthers win their first Stanley Cup. He's now 9-2-0 with a .942 save percentage over his last 11 games.

The Blue Jackets did what they could to pressure Bobrovsky by getting in front of him.

"I don't think we got enough action around him as far as making it difficult on him," Columbus center Boone Jenner said.