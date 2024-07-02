Watch CBS News
Panthers' Carter Verhaeghe visits special patient at Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Joe DiMaggio's Children's Hospital patient got a special visitor
Joe DiMaggio's Children's Hospital patient got a special visitor 00:40

MIAMI - Florida Panthers left winger Carter Verhaeghe and fiancé Casey Engelsen surprised a special patient at Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital on Tuesday.

Anaiyah's hype song caught the Florida Panthers' attention during the playoffs.

The couple brought her a pink jersey, hat and tee and a miniature Stanley Cup.

They also went to the oncology floor and spent some time playing games with patients and visiting with staff.

