Panthers' Carter Verhaeghe visits special patient at Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital
MIAMI - Florida Panthers left winger Carter Verhaeghe and fiancé Casey Engelsen surprised a special patient at Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital on Tuesday.
Anaiyah's hype song caught the Florida Panthers' attention during the playoffs.
The couple brought her a pink jersey, hat and tee and a miniature Stanley Cup.
They also went to the oncology floor and spent some time playing games with patients and visiting with staff.