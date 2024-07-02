Panthers' Carter Verhaeghe visits special patient at Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital

MIAMI - Florida Panthers left winger Carter Verhaeghe and fiancé Casey Engelsen surprised a special patient at Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital on Tuesday.

Carter Verhaeghe and his fiancé @caseyengleson stopped by @jdchospital to surpirse Anaiyah and a few other @flapanthers fans! Thank you to the #StanleyCupChamps for bringing love, smiles and so much hope to our patients. ❤️🌟🏆 #TimeToHunt #FLPanthers #JDCHFoundation pic.twitter.com/LbGXREfjnS — Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital (@JDCHospital) July 2, 2024

Anaiyah's hype song caught the Florida Panthers' attention during the playoffs.

The couple brought her a pink jersey, hat and tee and a miniature Stanley Cup.

They also went to the oncology floor and spent some time playing games with patients and visiting with staff.

