Panthers beat back Hurricanes 6-3

A.J. Greer and Anton Lundell scored 4:10 apart in the third period helping the Florida Panthers recover after squandering a two-goal lead to beat the Carolina Hurricanes 6-3 on Friday.

Lundell, who also had an assist, notched the Panthers' league-leading seventh short-handed goal this season.

A nine-game home-ice winning streak ended for the Hurricanes.

Jesper Boqvist, Sam Reinhart, Carter Verhaeghe and Sam Bennett, with an empty-net tally, also scored for Florida, which won its second consecutive game after a four-game losing streak. Aaron Ekblad had two assists and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 28 shots. Reinhart has an NHL-best 18 goals, scoring in seven of the last nine games.

Seth Jarvis, Sean Walker and Eric Robinson scored for Carolina. Shayne Gostisbehere had two assists. Spencer Martin made 24 saves.

Panthers: Winning back-to-back games after losing six of seven might be the boost the Panthers need to get on track. Lundell is third on the team with eight goals, but ended up with at least one point for only the second time in his last nine games.

Hurricanes: The second-longest home winning streak in franchise history was halted. They rallied from a multigoal deficit for the third straight game, but couldn't finish this one.

Shortly after going ahead in the third, the Panthers were close to finishing a penalty kill when Lundell converted on a 2-on-1 shorthanded rush. This was on top of Florida's 5-on-3 kill in the first period while holding a two-goal cushion that later vanished.

The Hurricanes have scored on a power play in five consecutive games, while Florida has allowed a power-play goal in five of its last six outings.

The Panthers and Hurricanes have a rematch Saturday in Florida.