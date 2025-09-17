Palmetto Bay Councilman Steve Cody refuses to resign after outcry over Facebook post on Charlie Kirk's assassination

A Palmetto Bay councilman is refusing to resign after hundreds of residents, along with local and state leaders, called for him to step down following remarks he made on Facebook about the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Residents demand the councilman's resignation

The controversy centers on Councilman Steve Cody, who posted on his personal Facebook page: "Charlie Kirk is a fitting sacrifice to our Lords: Smith & Wesson. Hallowed be their names."

Residents said the post embarrassed the community and put Palmetto Bay in the national spotlight.

"It's so embarrassing," said resident Lisa Merkin, who has lived in the village since she was 9 years old. She said she has always been proud of her hometown until now.

"People were calling me last night from Boston because there was national news and they were saying, Lisa, what's going on in your community? Who's this guy?" she said.

Another resident said Cody's apology was not enough.

"Your apology is not accepted. I regret voting for you as many others here and I don't know — if I wasn't wanted somewhere, I wouldn't be there, and it's clear that this village doesn't want you here, so why won't you just resign?" the resident said.

Palmetto Bay Village leaders respond

Mayor Karyn Cunningham said she has received hundreds of calls from residents and people across the country demanding Cody's resignation.

"It's heartbreaking to me, really," Cunningham said. "This has put such a fracture in village life in the community, getting so many calls from individuals both in the community and outside the community. I always said I wanted to put Palmetto Bay on the map, but not like this."

U.S. Rep. Carlos Gimenez also weighed in, saying Cody should be removed from office.

"I'm asking the governor to remove Mr. Cody because of his comments after the assassination of Charlie Kirk," Gimenez said. "Mr. Cody condoned, in a sense, that assassination. As a public official, you should never condone any kind of violence."

Councilman Cody remains defiant

Cody, who was elected to serve until 2028, apologized for the post but said he has no intention of stepping down.

"I do not plan to resign. I will not be resigning. I got elected to serve until 2028 and I intend to serve out my term," he said.

Gov. Ron DeSantis also condemned those celebrating Kirk's death earlier Monday.

Residents said they are hoping the governor's office will intervene and remove Cody from his position.