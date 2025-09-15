Palmetto Bay council votes 4-1 to remove Councilman Steve Cody after backlash over Charlie Kirk social media post

The Palmetto Bay Village Council voted 4-1 Monday night to remove Councilman Steve Cody following a heated meeting in which dozens of residents, along with the mayor and other council members, called for his resignation.

Cody, who cast the lone "no" vote, made it clear afterward that he does not plan to step down.

Residents condemn remarks

The meeting drew a standing-room-only crowd, with residents lining up to denounce Cody's social media post about conservative activist Charlie Kirk's assassination.

"He shouldn't be here at all," one resident said.

Another urged the council to recognize the damage done, "If you want to know how bad the situation is, Google any words in that sign right there about Palmetto Bay, and you'll see it. It's overwhelming, the shame that has been brought on to our community by a single man."

The outrage centered on Cody's Facebook post, which read:

"Charlie Kirk is a fitting sacrifice to our Lords: Smith & Wesson. Hallowed be their names."

Although Cody deleted the post and issued an apology to Kirk's family, many in the chamber rejected it.

"You want to apologize for those who may have been offended, especially the family and the friends. Charlie Kirk is a friend of mine and I don't accept your apology," one speaker said.

Another added, "I always tell my 18-year-old and my 14-year-old, what you write on the internet lives forever. And me being an adult and knowing that at 43 years old, telling my children that to teach them, and for you to be older than me and not know that is very reckless."

Mayor and council demand resignation

Mayor Karyn Cunningham said she introduced the measure to both censure Cody and call for his resignation.

"I have an item coming this evening to ask for the resignation of Councilmember Steve Cody and also as a censure showing our disapproval of the actions of the posting that he did on the assassination of Charlie Kirk," Cunningham said.

After the 4-1 vote, Cody remained defiant. "I'm not going to resign because the statement that I made on my personal Facebook page was not a statement of policy by me as a member of this body," he told reporters.

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story stated that the measure to remove Councilman Steve Cody would head to Gov. Ron DeSantis' office for a decision. That information was based on remarks from the Palmetto Bay mayor. The governor's office later told CBS News Miami they're exploring the legality of this matter. The story has been updated to reflect that clarification.