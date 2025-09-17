Faris Tanyos is a news editor for CBSNews.com, where he writes and edits stories and tracks breaking news. He previously worked as a digital news producer at several local news stations up and down the West Coast.
ABC confirmed Wednesday that the popular late-night show "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" has been "pre-empted indefinitely" following comments Kimmel made on the show in response to the shooting death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.
"Jimmy Kimmel Live will be pre-empted indefinitely," an ABC spokesperson told CBS News in a statement. There was no word on if or when the show may return.
ABC's announcement came after media giant Nexstar announced in a news release that it would preempt Kimmel's show indefinitely on all its stations over Kimmel's remarks.
"Mr. Kimmel's comments about the death of Mr. Kirk are offensive and insensitive at a critical time in our national political discourse, and we do not believe they reflect the spectrum of opinions, views, or values of the local communities in which we are located," said Andrew Alford, president of Nexstar's broadcasting division, in a statement. "Continuing to give Mr. Kimmel a broadcast platform in the communities we serve is simply not in the public interest at the current time, and we have made the difficult decision to preempt his show in an effort to let cooler heads prevail as we move toward the resumption of respectful, constructive dialogue."
Nexstar owns and operates more than 200 stations nationwide. It's unclear how many of those are ABC affiliates.
Kimmel made the remarks in his monologue Monday, suggesting allies of President Trump were trying to use Kirk's assassination for political gain.
"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" has been a staple for the network since it began airing in 2004.
ABC pre-empts "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" over Kimmel's Charlie Kirk comments
This is a developing story and will be updated.
