Cuban man guilty of stealing $500,000 in trailers, boats in Florida faces deportation, 60 years in prison

The head of a Miami-based theft ring has been convicted of grand theft and dealing in stolen property, and now faces jail time and deportation.

Oscar Guerra operated a theft ring made up of Cuban nationals that stole trailers, RVs, boats, campers and other large vehicles, resulting in a total loss of more than half a million dollars, according to the state's attorney general's office.

Guerra and his group rented cars and then traveled upstate to commit at least 10 thefts in the Ocala area, according to state prosecutors. In one theft, Guerra's group stole a travel trailer from an 80-year-old victim and then sold the trailer in Flagler County.

A jury found Guerra guilty of one count of grand theft of more than $20,000 and one count of dealing in stolen property, both are second-degree felonies.

"This criminal alien took advantage of Floridians and our nation, and his behavior earned him some time with the Florida Department of Corrections," Florida's Attorney General James Uthmeier said in a statement. "He'll pay his debt to the people of Florida, and then we'll punch his ticket out of here."

Guerra faces up to 60 years in prison and deportation after his sentence is complete.