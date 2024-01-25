Gunfire erupts outside Miami apartment building, man killed

MIAMI - One man is dead after gunfire erupted on a Miami street.

Miami police said that just before 6:30 a.m. officers were sent to 4271 NW S Tamiami Canal in reference to a shooting. When they arrived they found the body of aman who had been shot.

A woman who lives in the area said just after 6 a.m. she was getting her son ready when she heard at least five gunshots. The woman's apartment overlooks the parking lot where the shooting happened. She said when she looked outside, she saw a body on the ground and two men were standing near it. Both men had face masks and hoods on, she said.

The two men then ran off.

"Yeah, for the most part, everyone is okay except for the guy who took a bullet to the head," said one building resident.

A child who lives in the area said he saw essentially the same thing. He said he heard gunshots and went to see what had happened.

"I heard several gunshots from like the back and the front. They had stopped and then four more were fired. I was just worried about where my mom was and I went and woke my mom up," he said.

People who live in the neighborhood said the apartment building is used as an Airbnb and some bad things have happened there.

"At this time, detectives are still trying to figure out if this is going to be an isolated incident. If it's a targeted incident," said Miami police Officer Kiara Delva.

One of the questions that needs to be answered is if the man who died lived in the building.

"I can't confirm if the victim lives here or not. Or if he was visiting someone," said Delva.

So far, no arrests have been made.