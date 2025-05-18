Retired Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman confirms US Senate run in one-on-one interview

One-on-one with retired Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman



Jim devotes the entire half hour to a sit-down interview with retired Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman. During the interview, Jim breaks the news that Vindman is considering a run to represent Florida in the U.S. Senate as a Democrat.

Vindman, who was the director of European Affairs for the National Security Council during President Donald Trump's first term, reported a conversation he heard between President Trump and Ukrainian President Zelenskyy in which Trump asked Zelenskyy to investigate the Biden family as a favor to him, while also threatening to withhold military aid.

Vindman reported what he heard, and it was because of him that Trump was impeached by the House..

Jim and Vindman also discuss the war in Ukraine and threats at home.

Guest: Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman/U.S. Army (Ret.)