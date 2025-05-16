Trump whistleblower Alexander Vindman eyeing Florida Senate run

Alexander Vindman, the whistleblower who triggered Donald Trump's first impeachment, is considering a run for the United States Senate next year against Florida Republican Ashley Moody.

In an exclusive interview with CBS News Miami, the retired lieutenant colonel said he was approached about running and was discussing it with close friends and advisors.

"I think that the Democrats need to win in some very, very difficult places in order to wrestle control back," he explained during an interview scheduled to air Sunday morning on Facing South Florida. "I'm not sure if Florida is the place to do that. It might be. My worldview is that Trump is going to hurt a lot of people, and this will be a referendum [on Trump] and there'll be an opportunity for people power to manifest. Folks will show up that stayed on the sidelines last time, or that got more than they bargained for with Donald Trump. So, I don't think the state is too far gone by any means. I certainly don't believe that. I just don't know if I'm the right person to do that or if that's the right role for me."

Moody, the state's former attorney general, was appointed in January to the Senate by Governor Ron DeSantis to replace Marco Rubio after Rubio became Trump's Secretary of State. Moody has won statewide office twice, when she was elected AG in 2018 and 2022. But she has never had a serious contender in any of her elections and politically she had tended to fade into the background, often standing in the shadows during press conferences.

The Senate election in 2026 will be to finish the remaining two years on Rubio's term. The winner of that election would have to run again in 2028.

Vindman, 49, who has lived in Broward County since 2023, admitted that the path in Florida would be a difficult one as Republicans currently outnumber Democrats by more than 1.2 million voters.

"I don't shy away from a challenge, so it wouldn't be that," he said, referring to the state's Republican bent. "But I also, don't want to be some sort of sacrificial player. I'd want to do something that actually is meaningful because the costs are pretty high."

"Costs meaning being away from my daughter, being able to provide for my family," he continued. "So, I'd want to do something I think could achieve some results."

In November, his identical twin brother, Eugene, was elected to Congress from Virginia. Alex Vindman said he worked closely on that campaign and learned a great deal.

"I think my twin brother's campaign gave me a healthy sense of how hard you have to work in order to reach your community," he said. "And he went to places that were hard, that were resistant to somebody that had a D at the end of their name. But he did the hard work, and he was successful. And he's doing a great job of representing his community now, focusing on constituent services. So, I think it gives me certainly a better understanding for my work right now – helping veterans get elected."

Vindman is working with the group Vote Vets, an organization seeking to elect more veterans to public office. "I think veterans, by and large, get things done," he said. "They are not extreme voices. They tend to be more moderate voices. Because they work in an environment that's representative of the country, having to bring teams together to compromise in order to achieve a common mission. I think veterans in that regard are very, very strong. They deliver for the public."

If he did get into the race, Vindman may not be alone in the Democratic primary. CBS News Miami has also learned that Josh Weil, who ran for Congress in the special election last month against Randy Fine, is also considering a statewide run. Weil proved to be an adept fundraiser in his campaign, raising more than $10 million in small dollar donations. Weil lost by 14 points – but many Democrats saw it as a positive sign, since the last Republican who ran in that seat had won it in November by 33 points.

In a statement to CBS News Miami, Weil said: "Voters want leaders who will stand up and fight for regular people against billionaires and corporations, and focus on lowering the cost of living. That message resonated with voters across all backgrounds in the recent special election. I'm now considering how I can take the enthusiasm we generated and best serve Florida moving forward."

Given his connection to Donald Trump, a Vindman candidacy would immediately nationalize, and potentially energize, a race in a state that many national Democrats have written off.

Vindman was born in the Kyiv in 1975 when Ukraine was still part of the Soviet Union. His father fled Russia when Alex and his twin brother, Eugene, were four years old. They were part of a wave of Soviet Jews who settled in the United States in the late seventies. Vindman grew up in Brooklyn, joined the military, was awarded a Purple Heart when an I-E-D blew up his convoy in Iraq, and ultimately rose through the ranks to become the director of European Affairs for the National Security Council during President Trump's first term.

An expert on Russia and Ukraine, Vindman was in the situation room on July 25, 2019, when he heard what he considered a deeply troubling phone conversation between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenski, in which Trump asked Zelenski to investigate the Biden family as a favor to him while also threatening to withhold military aid.

Vindman reported what he heard, and it was because of Vindman that Trump was impeached by the House for the first time. Trump was acquitted by the Senate and shortly afterwards Vindman was fired from the NSC staff. After 22 years in the military, he eventually resigned his commission. Since then he has been an outspoken critic of Trump. He's written two books, including "Here, Right Matters," which chronicles his family story and why he felt a sense of duty to report what the President said during the call with Zelenski.

Evan Power, the chair of the Republican Party of Florida, dismissed Vindman as a viable candidate. "Donald Trump won Florida by 13 points," he said. "The last thing our state wants is someone who was part of the obstruction of the first Trump Administration. Vindman should take his lies and his political opportunism elsewhere."

Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried told CBS News Miami, "Alex Vindman has been an incredible example of what it means to selflessly serve our country. As we fight back against Donald Trump's extreme agenda, Alex is a perfect example of the caliber of Democrat that we need stepping up to lead."