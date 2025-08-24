Watch CBS News
South Florida historian discusses Trump's comments about slavery and Smithsonian exhibits

By Jim DeFede

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Miami's Jim DeFede goes one-on-one with Marvin Dunn. The historian, author, and civil rights advocate is an authority on anything to do with Black Miami or Black Florida in the 20th and 21st centuries.

DeFede and Dunn discuss President Trump's recent controversial comments about slavery, particularly that the Smithsonian should focus on America's "brightness," not how bad slavery was — comments which have ignited a new culture war battle.

Guest: Marvin Dunn/Historian

Jim DeFede

Jim DeFede joined CBS4 News in January 2006 and serves as an investigative reporter for the station, as well as host of its Sunday morning public affairs program "Facing South Florida."

