One-on-one with Marvin Dunn | Facing South Florida CBS News Miami's Jim DeFede goes one-on-one with Marvin Dunn. The historian, author, and civil rights advocate is an authority on anything to do with Black Miami or Black Florida in the 20th and 21st centuries. Jim and Marvin discuss President Donald Trump’s recent controversial comments about slavery, particularly that the Smithsonian should focus on America’s ‘brightness’, not how bad slavery was. Comments which have ignited a new culture war battle. Guest: Marvin Dunn/Historian