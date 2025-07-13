Watch CBS News
Florida Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz discusses President Trump's new spending bill, Alligator Alcatraz

By Jim DeFede

/ CBS Miami

Jim talks to the Democratic U.S. Congresswoman about her take on Alligator Alcatraz. The two also discuss the so-called "big, beautiful bill" that President Donald Trump recently signed into law. 

Guest: Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz/D-Florida 25th District

Florida lawmakers got their first tour of the new migrant detention facility in the Everglades called Alligator Alcatraz.

Democratic lawmakers had been asking for a tour for weeks after detainees claimed there were "inhumane" conditions inside the facility. A group of lawmakers had sued Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration to be allowed into the facility. On Saturday, July 12, protesters lined the streets as lawmakers from both sides of the aisle arrived at the site. 

"We saw people, of course, yelling for help," Democratic Rep. Maxwell Frost said. "We even saw someone yelling in the background, 'I'm an American citizen.'" 

Jim DeFede

Jim DeFede joined CBS4 News in January 2006 and serves as an investigative reporter for the station, as well as host of its Sunday morning public affairs program "Facing South Florida."

