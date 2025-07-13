Florida Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz discusses President Trump's new spending bill, Alligator Alcatraz

One-on-one with Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz

Jim talks to the Democratic U.S. Congresswoman about her take on Alligator Alcatraz. The two also discuss the so-called "big, beautiful bill" that President Donald Trump recently signed into law.

Guest: Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz/D-Florida 25th District

More On Alligator Alcatraz

Florida lawmakers got their first tour of the new migrant detention facility in the Everglades called Alligator Alcatraz.

Democratic lawmakers had been asking for a tour for weeks after detainees claimed there were "inhumane" conditions inside the facility. A group of lawmakers had sued Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration to be allowed into the facility. On Saturday, July 12, protesters lined the streets as lawmakers from both sides of the aisle arrived at the site.

"We saw people, of course, yelling for help," Democratic Rep. Maxwell Frost said. "We even saw someone yelling in the background, 'I'm an American citizen.'"