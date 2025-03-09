One-on-one with Congressman Jared Moskowitz

After another eventful week in Washington, which included President Donald Trump's address to a Joint Session of Congress, Jim goes one-on-one with Florida Democratic Congressman Jared Moskowitz. The two tackle a variety of topics which include the President's speech, and why Moskowitz voted to censure fellow Democrat Al Green of Texas for repeatedly interrupting Mr. Trump's address.

Guest: Rep. Jared Moskowitz/ (D) Florida 23rd District