"Facing South Florida" takes up-close look at Trump's first month back in office

A closer look into the first month of the Trump Presidency | Facing South Florida

"Facing South Florida" devotes the entire half hour to taking an up-close look at President Donald Trump's first month in office.

"Facing South Florida" and Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz discuss, among other things—the pardoning of the January 6th rioters, the thousands of federal worker layoffs, the renaming of the Gulf of Mexico, Trump's plan to own Gaza, and the latest involving Russia and Ukraine.

Guests: Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz/ D- Florida 25th District