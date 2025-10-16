Pleasant Thursday ahead in South Florida with low rain chances

A breezy Thursday is ahead with spotty showers around South Florida.

The morning started comfortably, with temperatures in the low to mid 70s. Highs will climb to the mid to upper 80s this afternoon.

Today, winds will veer out of the northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts as high as 20 mph.

There is a dangerously high risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches. There are no alerts or advisories for boaters over the Atlantic waters or the Keys waters.

It stays breezy on Friday with the potential for spotty showers again. Highs will rise to the mid to upper 80s.

It will be drier with lower rain chances on Saturday with plenty of sunshine.

The chance of rain rises Sunday into early next week due to a frontal boundary and surge in moisture. Widespread rain is not expected but there will be a 20 % chance of rain through the middle of the week. Lows will remain in the low to mid-70s and highs will be a bit warmer in the upper 80s.