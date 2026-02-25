Armed man shot by deputy in northwest Miami-Dade after fleeing traffic stop, sheriff's office says

An investigation is underway in northwest Miami-Dade after a deputy-involved shooting that took place after a man fled a traffic stop and eventually crashed, according to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office.

According to information provided by the sheriff's office, deputies from the Robbery Intervention Team tried to stop a vehicle in the area of Northwest 17th Avenue and Northwest 71st Street around 8 p.m. on Tuesday evening.

These are the weapons that the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office says was recovered after a deputy-involved shooting in northwest Miami-Dade on Tuesday evening. Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office

That vehicle, the sheriff's office says, fled the area. But an aviation unit overhead was able to continue tracking the vehicle.

That aviation unit then reported seeing the vehicle hit a civilian vehicle in the area of Northwest 17th Avenue and Northwest 87th Street, the sheriff's office said.

After that, officials said that the vehicle stopped in the middle of the roadway. As deputies approached the vehicle, the sheriff's office said an armed man exited the vehicle.

That's when the sheriff's office said a deputy opened fire, hitting the man in the lower extremities.

Deputies were able to provide medical aid to the man until he could be taken to a local hospital by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

No deputies were injured, and the sheriff's office said the female driver of the other vehicle that was struck during the incident was uninjured.

The sheriff's office said that two weapons were found at the scene.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is now investigating the shooting.

Information about the man who was shot by the deputy has not been released.

No other information was available.