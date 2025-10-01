North Miami Beach approves water bill relief package amid affordability crisis

North Miami Beach residents could soon see savings on water bills

North Miami Beach residents and customers across parts of Miami-Dade could see savings on their water bills after the city approved a new water relief package aimed at easing what city leaders call an affordability crisis.

The NMB Water Relief Act creates a 10% discount on water bills, up to $150 per year, for customers who qualify under certain state homestead exemptions, seniors, permanently disabled residents, military members and widows of first responders and veterans who died in the line of duty.

The city is also offering a prorated credit for customers enrolled in automatic bill pay, a one-time benefit that amounts to up to $50 spread across the year.

Residents welcome relief from high utility costs

For some households, the savings could be meaningful. Anthony Lee Johnson, a disabled veteran who lives in Miami Gardens with his daughters and several grandchildren, said his water bill ranges from $400 to $600 every three months. That burden compounds other expenses like a $3,100 monthly mortgage.

"My check is $3,900, so you do the math. That's the whole check," Johnson said.

For residents in Johnson's shoes, the new discount could shave dozens, or in some cases more than a hundred dollars, off annual water costs. Mayor Michael Joseph said the program is part of a broader response to what he calls an affordability crisis, noting the average resident currently pays between roughly $700 and $1,000 per year on water.

County oversight could slow rollout

The rollout faces potential hurdles. County officials have pushed for streamlined approaches to water rates, a conversation that has simmered for years. Miami-Dade District 1 Commissioner Oliver Gilbert criticized surcharges and rate structures affecting communities in his district.

A county ordinance, set to go before a final vote on Oct. 9, would require cities to comply with state statutes governing water-district agreements, which could affect how quickly North Miami Beach implements its new credits.

North Miami Beach Water supplies service not only to North Miami Beach but also to Aventura, Sunny Isles Beach and parts of unincorporated Miami-Dade County.

For residents like Johnson, even modest relief would be welcome.