No big winner, Powerball jackpot climbs to $1 billion

TALLAHASSEE - The bad news is that you didn't win the Powerball jackpot in Wednesday's drawing. The good news is that no one else did either.

That means you still have a shot during the next drawing on Wednesday when the estimated jackpot will be $1 billion.

The winning numbers drawn Monday were 5-8-9-17-41 and the Powerball number was 21.

The jackpot was last hit in April. Since then, there have been 38 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner.

While the overall odds of winning any number of the Powerball prizes are 1 in 24.9, the odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to the organization.

Tickets cost $2, and drawings are each Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

If you want to increase your odds of becoming an instant multi-millionaire, you could always play the Mega Millions game. The next drawing is Tuesday and the estimated jackpot is $640 million.

Mega Millions drawings are held Tuesday and Friday, tickets cost $2. The odds of winning the jackpot are about 1 in 303 million.



