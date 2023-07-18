No big winner, Powerball jackpot climbs to $1 billion
TALLAHASSEE - The bad news is that you didn't win the Powerball jackpot in Wednesday's drawing. The good news is that no one else did either.
That means you still have a shot during the next drawing on Wednesday when the estimated jackpot will be $1 billion.
The winning numbers drawn Monday were 5-8-9-17-41 and the Powerball number was 21.
The jackpot was last hit in April. Since then, there have been 38 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner.
While the overall odds of winning any number of the Powerball prizes are 1 in 24.9, the odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to the organization.
Tickets cost $2, and drawings are each Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.
If you want to increase your odds of becoming an instant multi-millionaire, you could always play the Mega Millions game. The next drawing is Tuesday and the estimated jackpot is $640 million.
Mega Millions drawings are held Tuesday and Friday, tickets cost $2. The odds of winning the jackpot are about 1 in 303 million.
