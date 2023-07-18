Watch CBS News
Local News

No big winner, Powerball jackpot climbs to $1 billion

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Powerball jackpot climbs to $1 billion
Powerball jackpot climbs to $1 billion 00:42

TALLAHASSEE - The bad news is that you didn't win the Powerball jackpot in Wednesday's drawing. The good news is that no one else did either.

That means you still have a shot during the next drawing on Wednesday when the estimated jackpot will be $1 billion.

The winning numbers drawn Monday were 5-8-9-17-41 and the Powerball number was 21.

The jackpot was last hit in April. Since then, there have been 38 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner. 

While the overall odds of winning any number of the Powerball prizes are 1 in 24.9, the odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to the organization.

Tickets cost $2, and drawings are each Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

If you want to increase your odds of becoming an instant multi-millionaire, you could always play the Mega Millions game. The next drawing is Tuesday and the estimated jackpot is $640 million.

Mega Millions drawings are held Tuesday and Friday, tickets cost $2. The odds of winning the jackpot are about 1 in 303 million.


CBS News Miami is your official Florida Lottery station.

CBS Miami Team
cbs4-new-logo-hi-res.png

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on July 18, 2023 / 5:12 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.